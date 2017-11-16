FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO of Russia's Rosneft says to testify at ex-minister's trial - TASS
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 下午2点04分 / 1 天前

CEO of Russia's Rosneft says to testify at ex-minister's trial - TASS

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s Rosneft , Igor Sechin, will attend the trial of former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev as soon as his schedule allows, TASS news agency quoted Sechin as saying on Thursday.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev approving a business deal. Sechin was called to court to testify but has missed the first two court sittings since then.

“My key task is to fulfill my responsibilities as the president of Rosneft. Therefore, as soon as we can agree on the schedule, I will of course deliver on all the requirements,” Sechin said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below