Rosneft CEO Sechin to miss Ulyukayev court hearings on Nov 22 - TASS
2017年11月21日 / 早上6点31分

Rosneft CEO Sechin to miss Ulyukayev court hearings on Nov 22 - TASS

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, will not attend court hearings on Nov 22 to witness in ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev’s trial, TASS quoted Rosneft spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

“As everyone knows, he (Sechin) is on a business trip to Khanty-Mansiiysk, so it’s hard for him to appear in court... In fact, it’s an event scheduled by the prime minister - this ... had been coordinated long in advance,” Mikhail Leontyev was quoted as saying.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev’s approval of a business deal. Sechin was called to court to testify but has missed the first two court sittings since then.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

