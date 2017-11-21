Rosneft CEO Sechin to miss Ulyukayev's trial due to business trip - agencies

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s oil major Rosneft, Igor Sechin, will miss ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev’s trial on Wednesday, where he was due to appear as a witness, because of a business trip, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The agencies quoted Sechin as saying that he would be summing up the results of his trip to western Siberia on Wednesday, where Rosneft launched a new field on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev’s approval of a business deal. Sechin was called to court to testify but has missed the first two court sittings since then.

Ulyukayev denies the charges.