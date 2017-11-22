FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sechin summoned to court in Ulyukayev's trial, but his schedule is tight -lawyer
2017年11月22日 / 早上7点44分 / 1 天前

Sechin summoned to court in Ulyukayev's trial, but his schedule is tight -lawyer

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft has received court summons for its Chief Executive Igor Sechin to appear in court during the trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, the judge read a letter from Sechin’s lawyer on Wednesday.

Sechin was called to court to testify but has missed the first two court sittings since then. In a letter to the court, his lawyer said Sechin’s schedule would become tighter by the end of this year.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev’s approval of a business deal. Ulyukayev denies the charges.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

