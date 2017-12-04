FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow to respond to pressure on Russian media abroad - RIA
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
2017年12月4日

Moscow to respond to pressure on Russian media abroad - RIA

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it would respond in kind to any violations of the rights of Russian companies and media abroad, saying it had the tools to do this, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia threatened to take action against Alphabet Inc’s Google if articles from Russian news websites Sputnik and Russia Today were placed lower in search results, after a statement by Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt appeared to admit this.

“We have been in correspondence with Google regarding this, and Google replied to us that they had in no way implied this ranking of information,” RIA cited Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov as saying.

“It is completely clear that there is the need to react in kind to any violations of the rights of our companies as well as of our mass media,” he said. “And the Russian Federations has the tools to do this.” (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

