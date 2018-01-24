FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 24, 2018 / 7:22 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Russia's VTB agrees to 5 bln euro loan to China's CEFC - RIA

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB said on Wednesday it had agreed to loan 5 billion euros ($6.15 billion) to China’s CEFC to finance the purchase of shares in Rosneft, the RIA news agency reported.

VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told Reuters in an interview this month that VTB was ready to make a loan to CEFC so it can buy a stake in Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer. ($1 = 0.8125 euros) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
