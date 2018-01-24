Russia's VTB agrees to 5 bln euro loan to China's CEFC - RIA

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB said on Wednesday it had agreed to loan 5 billion euros ($6.15 billion) to China’s CEFC to finance the purchase of shares in Rosneft, the RIA news agency reported.

VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told Reuters in an interview this month that VTB was ready to make a loan to CEFC so it can buy a stake in Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer. ($1 = 0.8125 euros) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)