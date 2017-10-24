FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yandex Q3 adjusted net profit down 37 pct to 2.4 bln rbls, y/y
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 上午10点20分 / 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest search engine Yandex said on Tuesday its adjusted net profit fell by 37 percent in the third quarter of 2017 to 2.4 billion roubles ($41.75 million), year-on-year.

Net profit was down 65 percent to 0.9 billion roubles in the same period, it said. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 17 percent to 5.7 billion roubles.

Consolidated revenue was up 21 percent to 23.4 billion roubles compared to the third quarter of the last year. Yandex said it increased its revenue growth guidance for 2017 to 22-23 percent from 18-21 percent expected earlier.

$1 = 57.4875 roubles Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

