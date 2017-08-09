FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yandex sets up e-commerce venture with Sberbank
2017年8月9日 / 早上7点43分 / 5 天内

Russia's Yandex sets up e-commerce venture with Sberbank

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

* Sberbank to invest $500 mln in Yandex.Market

* Sberbank and Yandex to own equal stakes in the venture

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest search engine Yandex said on Wednesday it would set up an e-commerce joint venture with Russia's biggest bank Sberbank on the Yandex.Market platform.

Sberbank will invest 30 billion roubles ($500.87 million) into Yandex.Market, valuing it at 60 billion roubles, Yandex said in a statement.

The companies will own equal stakes in the venture while up to 10 percent of its shares will be allocated for an equity incentive programme for Yandex.Market management and employees.

Maxim Grishakov, CEO of Yandex.Market, said the partnership with Sberbank would help to develop payment solutions and allow it to introduce new features, such as consumer lending.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2017. ($1 = 59.8952 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jane Merriman)

