Russia's Mechel says Q3 coal output up 2 pct q/q
2017年11月28日 / 早上8点21分 / 1 天前

Russia's Mechel says Q3 coal output up 2 pct q/q

2 分钟阅读

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining group Mechel said on Tuesday its third-quarter coal output rose 2 percent compared with the previous quarter to 5.4 million tonnes.

* Third-quarter crude steel output was at 1.0 million tonnes, down 9 percent quarter on quarter;

* Third-quarter sales of coking coal concentrate fell 9 percent quarter on quarter to 1.9 million tonnes due to an unsteady supply of wagons caused by a lack of railway stock in the Russian Railways network;

* “Nevertheless, in this accounting period we doubled our coking coal concentrate exports from Elga Coal Complex thanks to the increase in concentrate production as coking coal’s share in the overall mining volume went up,” Oleg Korzhov, Mechel Chief Executive, said in a statement;

* In January-September, global prices for Mechel’s key product — coking coal — demonstrated mixed dynamics but maintained a level that was comfortable for the company, he said;

* Mechel says China’s total imports of high-quality coking coal will reach a four-year maximum in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova writing by Polina Devitt editing by Maria Kiselyova)

