FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Ryanair in talks with Boeing over new 737 model -sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 下午4点36分 / 2 个月前

Ryanair in talks with Boeing over new 737 model -sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS/DUBLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Irish budget carrier Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 jetliner, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Boeing is expected to launch what would become the largest version of its 737 MAX medium-haul family at the opening of the Paris air show next week.

A Boeing spokesman for the region declined to comment.

A Ryanair spokesman said: "We do not comment upon rumour or speculation". (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below