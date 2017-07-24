Ryanair says would consider Boeing's Max 10 if price was right

DUBLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair would consider Boeing's proposed new 737 MAX 10 airliner if the price was right, but the plane is not currently a priority for the airline, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

Boeing in June launched what would become the largest version of its 737 MAX medium-haul family, designed to challenge the popular Airbus A321 flown by Ryanair rivals.

"If someone comes to us with the right price, we'll clearly look at it but at the moment it's not high on the list," Neil Sorahan told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Sources in June told Reuters that Ryanair was in discussions about buying the new plane, which seats up to 230 passengers.

Rivals easyJet and Wizz have ordered A321 planes, which seat up to 239 passengers as they seek to keep costs per seat under control by shifting to slightly bigger planes.

Ryanair, which currently only flies 189-seat 737-800s, was the launch customer for the 196-passenger Boeing MAX 200 aircraft in 2014.

Sorahan said existing orders of the two planes are enough to bring Ryanair to its target of flying 200 million passengers in the year to March 2024, up from 130 million in the current year. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Victoria Bryan)