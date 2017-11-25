FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing city officials call for removal of kindergarten head -report
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
2017年11月25日 / 上午10点35分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Beijing city officials call for removal of kindergarten head -report

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Beijing city authorities have urged RYB Education Inc to remove the head of its kindergarten where police are investigating alleged abuse of children, state media Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The report cited a spokesperson for the Chaoyang district of the capital where the childcare facility is located.

The Chaoyang district has launched an investigation into all childcare facilities in its area, the report said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Shu Zhang; editing by Alexander Smith)

