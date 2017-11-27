FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing kindergartens get permanent inspectors after abuse scandal - Xinhua
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
2017年11月27日

Beijing kindergartens get permanent inspectors after abuse scandal - Xinhua

2 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Beijing will hire permanent inspectors to provide oversight at every one of its kindergartens following child abuse allegations at a facility run by the New York-listed RYB Education, state news agency Xinhua said late on Sunday.

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission said educational inspectors stationed at kindergartens throughout the city will submit reports on safety, sanitation and management to a central database, according to the Xinhua report.

It said safety checks are currently underway and kindergartens will be ordered to make immediate improvements should problems be found.

RYB Education said late on Saturday it had fired the head of one of its kindergartens as well as a 22-year-old female teacher following allegations that children were abused.

Xinhua reported earlier that police were checking allegations that children were “reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills”.

The scandal has sparked outrage throughout China and RYB’s New York-listed shares plunged 38.4 percent on Friday.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Michael Perry

