FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China police say some claims of child abuse at Beijing kindergarten unfounded
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 下午4点21分 / 1 天前

China police say some claims of child abuse at Beijing kindergarten unfounded

1 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese police said on Tuesday some claims of child abuse at a Beijing kindergarten run by New York-listed RYB Education were unfounded.

The allegations of child abuse have sparked outrage throughout China. RYB’s shares plunged 38.4 percent last Friday, though they have recovered some losses this week. By 1615 GMT, the shares were up around 16 percent.

Police in Beijing’s Chaoyang district said in a statement posted on their official Weibo microblog late on Tuesday that they had detained a teacher suspected of using needles to discipline children.

They added that claims by some parents that children had been fed unidentified tablets at the school and had been undressed by male doctors for medical checkups were fabricated. (Reporting by Adam Jourdam in Shanghai and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below