21 小时前
Ryder to offer Chanje's electric trucks on lease
2017年8月14日 / 下午1点13分 / 21 小时前

Ryder to offer Chanje's electric trucks on lease

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. truck leasing and rental company Ryder Systems Inc said on Monday it would become the exclusive sales partner for California-based electric truck maker Chanje, which would roll out its first commercial vehicle in the last quarter of 2017.

Ryder said it placed its first order for medium-duty electric trucks made by Chanje, as it looks to make commercial electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for its customers.

Ryder said it would be the first company in the United States to offer on lease electric trucks in select markets.

A portion of the new electric trucks would also be added to Ryder's commercial rental fleet, the company said.

Chanje's first vehicle will be an all-electric large delivery style van, a medium-duty truck equipped to haul up to 6,000 pounds and up to 580 cubic feet of cargo, with zero tailpipe emissions, Ryder said.

The company said it would work with Chanje to develop charging infrastructure for the electric trucks and offer fleet maintenance services. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

