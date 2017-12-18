Thai Beverage unit wins auction to buy 54 pct stake in Sabeco

HO CHI MINH CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A unit of Thai Beverage won the auction to buy a $5 billion or 54 percent stake in top brewer Sabeco in the country’s biggest ever privatisation process, an official from the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange said on Monday.

The anticipated sale of the state-owned maker of Bia Saigon gained momentum in recent months. Thai Beverage emerged as the only buyer for a majority stake as global brewing groups stayed out of the auction. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Tom Hogue)