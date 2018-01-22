FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 22, 2018 / 2:38 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant suffers outage -market sources

1 分钟阅读

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Production at Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Louisiana is running well below capacity, resulting in disruption to cargo loadings, trade sources said.

Feed gas supply into the liquefaction plant plunged sharply during the weekend, data on the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal showed.

Flows fell to 630 million cubic feet/day on Jan. 19 from 3.2 billion cubic feet/day on Jan. 15.

Freezing weather may have disrupted water supply to Sabine Pass, market sources said.

Several production units, or trains, are estimated to be offline, potentially delaying cargo loadings and deliveries to Asian markets in February and March, they said.

Cheniere Energy was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in LONDON and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below