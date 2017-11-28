FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Gulf Interchem to build by-product recycling plant for Sadara
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 晚上6点21分 / 1 天前

Bahrain's Gulf Interchem to build by-product recycling plant for Sadara

1 分钟阅读

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sadara Chemical, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and DowDuPont, said on Tuesday that Bahrain-based Gulf Interchem plans to build a by-product recycling plant near Sadara’s complex in Jubail.

“Gulf Interchem will build an integrated treatment plant to recover valuable molecules from Sadara by-products and convert them into fine chemicals that can be used in the production of speciality chemicals such as corrosion inhibitors, adhesives, lubricants and others,” Sadara said in a statement.

The plant, which would be built in the nearby industrial PlasChem Park, will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 50,000 tonnes per year.

Sadara has 26 manufacturing plants that produce more than 3 million tonnes of chemicals annually.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by David Evans

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below