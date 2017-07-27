FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Saudi's Sadara starts first polyols plant in Saudi Arabia
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 早上6点15分 / 9 天前

Saudi's Sadara starts first polyols plant in Saudi Arabia

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 27 (Reuters) - Sadara Chemical Co, a $20 billion joint venture between Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) and U.S. firm Dow Chemical, has started production at its polyols plant, the first in Saudi Arabia.

Sadara has been announcing the start up of new plants in its complex, which it says is the world's largest petrochemical facility to be built in a single phase. It announced the start-up of its amines plant last week.

The Sadara complex is made of 26 integrated facilities in Jubail, eastern Saudi Arabia and has the capacity to produce more than 3 million tonnes of products per year.

Many products will be produced in the kingdom for the first time as the world's largest oil exporter moves downstream.

"The polyols plant is one of the last of Sadara's 26 chemical facilities to start up. It is also one of Sadara's 14 facilities that will produce specialty chemicals never before produced in Saudi Arabia," Sadara said.

It has two units, or trains, which use propylene oxide and ethylene oxide to produce multiple grades of polyether polyols.

The products have a broad range of industrial uses, such as the production of speciality foams for trim and seating.

Sadara did not say in the statement when the remaining facilities would start. Previous statements said all the facilities would be commissioned by the end of this year.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) shelved plans in 2014 to expand its Sadaf plant in Jubail which was due to have added production of polyols, propylene oxide and styrene monomer. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Edmund Blair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below