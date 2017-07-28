FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safran says LEAP-1A had quality problem, delivery goals intact
2017年7月28日 / 早上6点03分 / 8 天前

Safran says LEAP-1A had quality problem, delivery goals intact

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Safran has witnessed a "minor" quality problem with a part for its LEAP-1A engine for Airbus jets, but the situation is under control and will not affect 2017 delivery goals, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Friday.

The problem relates to a turbine disc and does not involve concerns about the part's design, he told reporters when discussing half-year earnings.

Safran developed the engine with General Electric through their CFM International joint-venture, alongside similar models for Boeing and China's Comac. Boeing reported a quality problem with a batch of engines earlier this year.

The production ramp-up for LEAP engines is going smoothly, though the pace of deliveries can vary week by week, Petitcolin said.

He also said Safran planned formally to launch an agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace by the end of the year after winning support from its own shareholders for a reduced offer, following industrial problems at the seats and equipment maker. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

