8 天前
Safran CEO says in talks with suppliers over new engine demand
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月28日 / 早上7点39分 / 8 天前

Safran CEO says in talks with suppliers over new engine demand

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Aero engine maker Safran is in talks with suppliers to see how it can respond to potential demand for more engines from major planemakers, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said.

Last month, the head of GE Aviation - Safran's partner in the CFM joint-venture - said planemakers were asking CFM to supply an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the new LEAP.

However, the starting point for the comparison was not given, so it was left unclear how many new engines could be involved compared with the most recent production plans.

CFM is the exclusive engine supplier for the Boeing 737 MAX family and competes with Pratt & Whitney to provide engines for the Airbus A320neo.

Speaking to analysts, Petitcolin said he could not comment on GE's estimate of 800 engines, but anticipated extra demand.

"Since the beginning of the transfer we have had additional requirements both for LEAP and for CFM(56) coming from our customers and there are additional ones which are under discussion, especially for the CFM(56)," he said.

"So altogether, yes, there is an additional quantity of LEAP and an additional quantity of CFM(56) that we will have to produce in the coming years."

Higher production would bring forward the breakeven point for the LEAP engine, but Petitcolin said it was too early to tell whether this would be in 2019 instead of 2020 as planned.

Powered by demand for jets due to fuel savings from the new engines, Airbus plans to increase single-aisle production to 60 jets a month in 2019. Boeing is aiming for 57 a month in 2019.

There are signs that these plans could increase and Safran has cautiously abandoned earlier concerns about supply-chain capacity following the entry into service of the LEAP engine.

"We have some very, very preliminary discussions with some customers who think about maybe increasing this quantity after 2020. For the production rate of 60, we are totally set up in terms of investment," Petitcolin said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

