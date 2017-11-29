FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa national airline's debt at 13.8 bln rand, losses to widen-executives
2017年11月29日 / 早上8点52分 / 2 天前

S.Africa national airline's debt at 13.8 bln rand, losses to widen-executives

1 分钟阅读

CAPE TOWN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA) has outstanding debt of 13.8 billion rand ($1.01 billion) as of this month, the chief executive of the state-run national airline, Vuyani Jarana, told parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday.

Jarana also said the airline needed to pay back domestic lenders and U.S. bank Citi 4 billion rand by March 2018.

Chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi said SAA’s losses for 2017/18 were forecast to widen to 4 billion rand from a previous estimate of 2.8 billion rand. ($1 = 13.6300 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

