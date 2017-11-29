FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.African state airline's losses set to widen, CFO says
频道
专题
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
比特币
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
中国财经
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 上午9点27分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-S.African state airline's losses set to widen, CFO says

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quote, details)

CAPE TOWN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Losses at South African Airways (SAA) are set to widen to 4 billion rand ($292.86 million) in 2017/18 from a previous estimate of 2.8 billion, the state airline’s chief financial officer said, piling further pressure on government finances.

Last week, SAA said even with a government injection of 10 billion rand, the struggling airline will remain under-capitalised with a negative equity position of over 9 billion rand.

Chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi told parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday that the higher projected losses for 2017/18 were related to the retirement of five leased narrow-body aircraft, which meant flights had been cancelled and planes grounded.

Vuyani Jarana, SAA’s CEO, said the airline had outstanding debt of 13.8 billion rand ($1.01 billion) as of this month and that it needed to pay back domestic lenders and U.S. bank Citi 4 billion rand by March 2018.

“The biggest challenge at SAA is the capital structure as well as the commercial strategy. If we are able to fix that we will be able to get SAA back on its feet,” Jarana said.

SAA has been relying on government guarantees to keep it solvent and has been cited by major rating agencies as a threat to South Africa’s economy. It received the latest bailout in September. ($1 = 13.6584 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alexander Winning and Ed Stoddard)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below