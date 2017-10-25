FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa to dispose of portion of Telkom shares
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午12点31分 / 更新于 18 小时前

South Africa to dispose of portion of Telkom shares

1 分钟阅读

CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Africa will dispose of a portion of its stake in Telkom with an option to buy it back later, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Treasury is seeking to avoid breaching the expenditure ceiling due to bailouts of ailing state firms, Gigaba said. The government holds a state of about 39 percent in landline provider Telkom.

“The expenditure ceiling is threatened in the current year, as a result of government’s recapitalization of South Africa Airways and the South African Post Office,” he said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below