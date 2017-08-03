FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
S.Africa's cenbank files court challenge to report on Absa bail-out
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 上午9点30分 / 2 天前

S.Africa's cenbank files court challenge to report on Absa bail-out

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Thursday it would ask the High Court to set aside the Public Protector's finding that it did not recover interest from an apartheid-era bail out to Absa, now a unit of the Barclays Africa.

"The SARB has filed an application to the Gauteng North High Court for the review of the Public Protector’s report and evidential factual inaccuracies therein," the bank said in a statement. The Public Protector, whose job is to uphold standards in public life, recommended last month that the central bank's mandate be changed to focus on growth and not just inflation and that a police investigation into the Absa bailout be conducted. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below