South Africa's NUM union threatens strike action in coal sector over wages
2017年10月31日 / 早上8点27分 / 1 天前

South Africa's NUM union threatens strike action in coal sector over wages

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday its coal workers will embark on a strike if the Chamber of Mines does not meet its wage demands.

“We will declare a strike and that is going to have devastating economic consequences,” NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said.

The union said it has given the employers’ body, the Chamber of Mines, until Wednesday to change their current wage offer in the sector. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)

