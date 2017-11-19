FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's NUM union delays coal strike notice after new wage offers made
图片Reuters TV
2017年11月19日 / 早上8点54分 / 2 天前

South Africa's NUM union delays coal strike notice after new wage offers made

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will delay a plan to serve a strike notice for the coal sector to the Chamber of Mines after some companies revised their wage offers, the union said on Sunday.

The NUM had planned to serve a 48-hour strike notice on Monday but said it would first present the new offers to its members.

“Monday’s meeting will determine whether the reviewed offers are accepted or we serve the 48-hour strike notice,” the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Mark Potter)

