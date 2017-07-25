FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Software AG starts probe into S.Africa kickback reports
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月25日 / 上午9点15分 / 11 天前

Germany's Software AG starts probe into S.Africa kickback reports

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Software AG said on Tuesday it is mounting an internal probe after a media report alleged it had paid kickbacks as part of a wide-ranging South Africa government bribery scheme that has also ensnared fellow German software maker SAP.

“Software AG is not aware of any non-compliant business practices in its South Africa operations," a company spokesman told Reuters, but added: "Based on current media speculations, the company has started an internal review."

The spokesman said Software AG cannot make further comment until its review has been completed.

The report, published jointly on Tuesday by the Amabhungane and the Daily Maverick's Scorpio investigative reporting teams, alleges Software AG entered into an apparent kickback deal with a politically connected South Africa family to win contracts.

It said Software AG agreed to pay an intermediary company linked to the Gupta family, who are close allies of President Jacob Zuma, in order to win deals with state-controlled companies or agencies or private firms (goo.gl/ctH8TS).

Earlier this month, SAP named a new executive team in South Africa after it put four senior managers on leave, pending its investigations into allegations that it was involved in making kickbacks to win government contracts. (reut.rs/2ty4SAd).

1 euro = 15.1280 rand Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
