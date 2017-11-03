FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford to invest $211 million in South Africa to boost output
2017年11月3日 / 下午2点28分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Ford to invest $211 million in South Africa to boost output

1 分钟阅读

CAPE TOWN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - American car-maker Ford said it would invest 3 billion rand ($211 million) in its South African assembly plant to meet rising domestic and international demand for its Ford Ranger pickup truck, the company said on Friday.

“This significant investment reaffirms Ford’s ongoing commitment to South Africa as a local manufacturer, exporter and key employer in the automotive sector,” Ockert Berry, vice president operations for Ford Middle East and Africa said in a statement. ($1 = 14.2044 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

