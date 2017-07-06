FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
South Africa's rand weak on ANC policy plans, stocks set to open lower
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 早上7点08分 / 1 个月前

South Africa's rand weak on ANC policy plans, stocks set to open lower

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand hovered near seven-week lows against the dollar in early trade on Thursday after the ruling party proposed at a policy conference to nationalise the central bank and expropriate land without compensation.

* At 0653 GMT, the rand traded at 13.4350 per dollar, 0.37 percent weaker from its close of 13.3850 on Wednesday.

* The rand fell 1.6 on Wednesday, hitting its weakest level since May 18, according to Thomson Reuters data after reports that the African National Congress (ANC) had agreed that the central bank should be state-owned.

* NKC African Economics analysts said in a note the proposed nationalisation of the Reserve Bank "renewed investors' fears that central bank could lose its independence over monetary policy."

* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 added 1.5 basis points to 8.875 percent.

* Stocks were set to open weaker at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below