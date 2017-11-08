FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's NUM union plans coal sector strike
频道
专题
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普与习近平会谈将重点讨论朝鲜问题与贸易问题
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
中国财经
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
时事要闻
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月8日 / 下午3点46分 / 更新于 12 小时前

South Africa's NUM union plans coal sector strike

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) plans a coal sector strike after wage negotiations with mining firms became deadlocked, it said on Wednesday, without giving a date for industrial action.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the union had been granted a strike certificate by a government mediator, which is an important requirement before downing tools.

A protracted strike in the coal sector could affect power supply in Africa’s most industrialised economy, as about 85 percent of it is generated from the fossil fuel. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below