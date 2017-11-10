FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa's NUM says coal strike to begin on Nov. 19
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月10日 / 下午12点34分 / 更新于 17 小时前

UPDATE 1-South Africa's NUM says coal strike to begin on Nov. 19

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers will begin a strike over wages in the coal sector on November 19, the union’s spokesman said on Friday.

A protracted strike in the coal sector could affect power supply in Africa’s most industrialised economy, as about 85 percent of electricity is generated from the fossil fuel.

According to the Chamber of Mines, the companies involved in the negotiations, which include Anglo Coal, Delmas Coal, Exxaro, and Glencore, account for about half of South Africa’s coal production and employ 14,000 people, 20 percent of the labour force in the sector.

NUM represents about 70 percent of these employees, the chamber said.

The two sides are not far apart. The larger companies have offered a staggered increase of 1100 rand ($76) for year one for lower-paid employees, and an increase of 7.5 percent for the higher categories.

The smaller companies have offered increases ranging from 5 to 7.5 percent. The union has been demanding a once-off payment of 1,100 rand this year and an 8 percent increase for 2018.

South Africa is also a major coal exporter.

The volumes of South African coal destined for export markets delivered by rail to port increased 6.5 percent to 37.8 million tonnes in the six months to the end of September, state-run logistics group Transnet said last week.

$1 = 14.3879 rand Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below