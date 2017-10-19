FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
StanChart closed accounts linked to S.Africa's Gupta family in 2014
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 早上8点46分 / 2 天前

StanChart closed accounts linked to S.Africa's Gupta family in 2014

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered closed some bank accounts linked to the Gupta family in South Africa in 2014, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

“We are not able to comment on the details of client transactions, but can confirm that after an internal investigation, accounts were closed by us by early in 2014,” the spokeswoman said by email.

The Gupta family, a trio of Indian-born businessmen, are under scrutiny for their close ties to South African President Jacob Zuma.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority separately said it is in contact with StanChart and HSBC following reports in British newspapers that Britain’s finance minister has asked regulators to investigate the lenders’ possible ties to the Gupta family and Zuma.

“The FCA is already in contact with both banks named and will consider carefully further responses received,” the regulator said.

The FBI in the U.S. is also investigating the matter .

HSBC declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
