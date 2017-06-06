FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's deputy finance minister dismisses report of graft
S.Africa's deputy finance minister dismisses report of graft

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said on Tuesday he was dismayed by a media report alleging he improperly benefited from tenders during his time as chairman of the state-owned rail services company.

Allegations of government corruption have escalated this week after local media began reporting on more than 100,000 leaked emails they say show inappropriate interference in the issuing of lucrative tenders.

"The Deputy Minister would like to once again reiterate and place it on the record that he has never used his position ... to influence procurement decisions in favour of any company associated with him or his family," Buthelezi's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

