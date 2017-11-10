FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC says has closed some accounts in S.Africa Gupta probe
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月10日 / 下午4点24分 / 更新于 12 小时前

HSBC says has closed some accounts in S.Africa Gupta probe

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - HSBC has closed some accounts for companies associated with South Africa’s Gupta brothers as it investigates its own possible ties to the business friends of President Jacob Zuma who have been accused of corruption by politicians in the country.

HSBC on Friday said it had no direct business ties with the family, but has “closed a number of accounts for associated front companies” wherever it has found such accounts.

“This is inherently challenging because those who seek to launder money are often extremely sophisticated, hiding behind legitimate companies, layers of front companies, connected parties and individuals that have controlling interests in the subject companies,” a spokeswoman for HSBC said.

Regulators in the U.S. and Britain are investigating banks’ ties to the escalating graft probe in South Africa.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by David Evans

