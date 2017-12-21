FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Standard Bank urges Ramaphosa to lift economy
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 21, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 4 days ago

South Africa's Standard Bank urges Ramaphosa to lift economy

3 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest lender by assets, Standard Bank, urged the newly elected leadership of the ruling ANC party on Thursday to urgently implement sweeping reforms to restore investor confidence and reverse economic decline.

Cyril Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old union leader who became a businessman, won the leadership of the African National Congress this week on promises to fight corruption and revitalise Africa’s most industrialised economy. That message has been welcomed by investors who have largely held back their capital during Jacob Zuma’s scandal-plagued presidency.

The ANC’s electoral dominance means Ramaphosa, who edged out former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the leadership, is likely to become the country’s next president after elections in 2019.

Standard Bank, one of the top four banks whose fortunes are linked to local politics and the economy, called on the ANC take quick and decisive action against corruption.

“As a leading contributor to the economic development of our country, Standard Bank has a right and a duty to argue for policies and approaches to governance that will reverse South Africa’s economic decline and that will foster the conditions for much faster and more inclusive growth, more job creation, and further transformation,” the bank said in a statement.

Ramaphosa, an apartheid-era trade unionist and former chairman of Africa’s biggest telecoms operator MTN Group , is seen by business leaders as well placed to turn around the economy. South Africa’s GDP is estimated to grow by less than one percent this year, while the unemployment rate is nearly at a record 28 percent.

Some investors are nevertheless concerned that Ramaphosa may not be able to push through policy changes because the ANC’s decision making group, known as the “Top Six”, was split down the middle, consisting of three politicians apiece drawn from Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma’s camps.

Dlamini-Zuma is a veteran campaigner against the racial economic inequality that has persisted since the end of white-minority rule and her hostility to big business had rattled some investors in South Africa.

Separately, Zuma on Thursday congratulated Ramaphosa on his victory and commended the policies adopted at the conference, which include the nationalisation of the central bank and land expropriation without compensation.

“The delegates have shown yet again that there is no task bigger than the ANC. But most importantly, they have demonstrated that the unity of the ANC is sacrosanct,” Zuma said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below