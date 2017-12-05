FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. law firm probes South Africa Naspers over contract with TV station
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
特朗普告诉中东领导人 将把美驻以使馆迁至耶路撒冷
时事要闻
特朗普告诉中东领导人 将把美驻以使馆迁至耶路撒冷
中国财富管理买方顾问模式需求升温 买方时代将来临--合世家
中国财经
中国财富管理买方顾问模式需求升温 买方时代将来临--合世家
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 下午1点31分 / 更新于 17 小时前

U.S. law firm probes South Africa Naspers over contract with TV station

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm, Pomerantz LLP, said on Tuesday it has launched an investigation into whether South Africa’s Naspers and its directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful businesses practices.

The investigation is being carried out on behalf of shareholders in Naspers following last week’s announcement that its satellite pay-TV unit had launched its own internal probe into whether improper payments were made to ANN7, a news channel owned by the Gupta family until August this year.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below