FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African court revokes shale gas regulations -AgriSA
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 早上8点06分 / 2 天前

South African court revokes shale gas regulations -AgriSA

2 分钟阅读

CAPE TOWN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court has quashed regulations governing proposed shale gas fracking, farmers lobby AgriSA said on Thursday after taking the government to court to stop fracking in Eastern Cape province.

The ruling marks the latest setback to South Africa’s shale gas ambitions after a scientific study published last month suggested its Karoo Basin probably has a fraction of estimated deposits, deflating expectations of an energy bonanza.

“The judgment in our favour shows what can be accomplished when a community rallies around something as potentially devastating as fracking,” Janse Rabie, AgriSA’s natural resources chief, told Reuters.

South Africa’s government said in May it might award its first shale gas exploration licences by the end of September, after environmental objections delayed the process.

Royal Dutch Shell, Falcon Oil and Gas and Bundu Gas & Oil are among five companies whose applications were being reviewed by the regulator.

Criticised by environmentalists worried about its ecological impact, fracking involves using water and chemicals at high pressure to crack rock and release the gas.

Campaigners say fracking could threaten the environment of the semi-arid Karoo, famed for its rugged scenery and rare wildlife.

The application to review and quash South Africa’s shale gas regulations, which has been in place since June 2015, was brought by the president of Agri Eastern Cape, together with 15 other applicants, including the agricultural unions of rural towns Graaff-Reinet and Cradock.

“Fracking has the potential to contaminate the groundwater supplies and surrounding environment, which will impact sheep, wool and maize growers,” AgriSA’s Rabie said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by James Macharia and Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below