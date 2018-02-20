FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 20, 2018 / 9:11 AM / 更新于 19 hours ago

S.African minister orders Transnet to report irregularities over locomotive contract

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Tuesday ordered rail utility Transnet to report to law enforcement officials irregularities in the awarding of a 54 billion rand ($5 billion) contract to acquire locomotives in 2014.

Transnet, which operates nearly three-quarters of the African rail network, the bulk of which is in South Africa, has been investigating allegations of corruption in the procurement of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives. ($1 = 11.7258 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below