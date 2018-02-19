Britain's Saga appoints Patrick O'Sullivan as chairman

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Saga Plc, a British tourism and insurance group for the over-50s, said it had appointed Patrick O‘Sullivan as chairman, with effect from May 1.

Sullivan has been chairman of Old Mutual since 2010 and ERS (syndicate 218), a Lloyd’s market specialist motor insurer. He has also spent 12 years at Zurich Insurance Group.

Saga, which restructured its travel business after its tour operations were hit by the collapse of Monarch Airlines, said Sullivan would take over from Andrew Goodsell, who said last year that he would retire in 2018, after 26 years with the company. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)