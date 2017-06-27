FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
For sale: America's Cup chase boat, one winning Kiwi owner
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 下午3点04分 / 1 个月前

For sale: America's Cup chase boat, one winning Kiwi owner

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 27 (Reuters) - Less than 24 hours after winning the America's Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand are packing up at their base in Bermuda as they prepare to take the "Auld Mug" back to Auckland.

For anyone with an interest in America's Cup memorabilia, they have already published details of three support boats they are looking to sell.

"It's time to let these three well-loved babies go from the team," the advert, posted on emoo.bm, says.

The craft for sale include a $60,000 (plus duty) "chase" boat with huge engines able to keep up with the team's winning 50-foot (15-metre) foiling catamaran, which can hit speeds of almost 50 knots (93 kilometres per hour).

After jubilant scenes on Monday, a rain storm descended on Bermuda's Great Sound on Tuesday, lashing the huge sheds of the New Zealand base in Dockyard, where a massive national flag still flew from a crane.

The team's CEO, Grant Dalton, said on Monday after convincingly defeating holders Oracle Team USA that the crew would be back in New Zealand next week, stopping in Dubai where sponsor Emirates Airline is based.

Other teams were also dismantling their bases and hospitality facilities, with Groupama Team France's catamaran out on the dockside, wrapped and ready to be transported back to France. (Reporting by Alexander Smith; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below