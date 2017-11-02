FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sailing-Britain's Ainslie hires Grant Simmer as new Land Rover BAR CEO
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午11点05分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Sailing-Britain's Ainslie hires Grant Simmer as new Land Rover BAR CEO

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British sailor Ben Ainslie said on Thursday he had hired former Oracle Team USA general manager Grant Simmer as CEO of his Land Rover BAR team, replacing Martin Whitmarsh.

Ainslie, who plans to challenge holders Emirates Team New Zealand for the next America’s Cup in 2021, said that Whitmarsh will continue as an adviser and become CEO of BAR Technologies, which will commercialise technologies developed by the team.

Simmer, an Australian who has competed in 10 America’s Cup cycles and won sport’s oldest international trophy four times, will take responsibility for the sporting and performance side of Land Rover BAR alongside Ainslie. (Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below