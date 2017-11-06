FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Salesforce, Google form cloud partnership
2017年11月6日 / 晚上10点28分 / 更新于 16 小时前

UPDATE 1-Salesforce, Google form cloud partnership

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on the partnership, AWS background)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it has entered into a partnership with Google’s cloud platform G Suite, to support its rapidly growing global customer base.

Salesforce shares were up 1.5 percent at $104 in extended trading.

Alphabet Inc’s Google will offer eligible Salesforce customers G Suite licenses at no additional cost for up to one year as part of the agreement, Salesforce said.

The partnership will also integrate Salesforce with Google Analytics, connecting sales, marketing and advertising data across both platforms.

Salesforce, which already has a tie-up with Amazon.com Inc’s web services unit AWS, named Google Cloud as a preferred public cloud provider and said it plans to use it to support the company’s international expansion.

“Our partnership with Google represents the best of both worlds for our customers,” said Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce.

AWS will also remain its preferred public cloud provider, Salesforce said at its annual Dreamforce event in San Francisco on Monday.

In 2016, Salesforce selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred public cloud infrastructure provider. (sforce.co/25mp6gG)

The big three cloud vendors — AWS, Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud — benefit from the decision by many enterprises to build their applications using more than one cloud vendor.

Retailers Home Depot Inc and Target Corp, for example, told Reuters last month they use a combination of cloud providers. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

