Salesforce posts quarterly profit compared with year-ago loss

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, as more businesses turned to its cloud-based sales and marketing software to increase efficiency. The company reported a net income of about $67.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $51.4 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.85 billion from $2.29 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)