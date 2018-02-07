FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 2:09 AM / in a day

Samsung Elec to begin investing in new memory chip line in S.Korea - Yonhap

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has decided to begin initial investment to build a new memory chip line at its production facilities in South Korea, wire service Yonhap reported on Wednesday.

A Samsung Electronics management committee decided earlier on Wednesday to begin constructing a foundation for a new memory chip line in Pyeongtaek, Yonhap reported, citing an unnamed industry source.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin

