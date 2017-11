SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has named Roh Hee-chan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Roh was picked after the former CFO, Lee Sang-hoon, stepped down from the role on Tuesday after being nominated as Samsung’s next chairman of the board.

Roh was previously the CFO of Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)