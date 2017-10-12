FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Elec says Q3 operating profit likely nearly tripled from yr ago
2017年10月12日 / 晚上11点40分 / 6 天前

Samsung Elec says Q3 operating profit likely nearly tripled from yr ago

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd estimated on Friday its third-quarter operating profit nearly tripled from a year earlier, beating expectations as strong memory chip prices likely padded margins.

Samsung said its July-September profit was likely 14.5 trillion won ($12.81 billion), compared with an average forecast of 14.3 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 20 analysts.

Revenue likely rose 29.7 percent from a year earlier to 62 trillion won, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

The South Korean company did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late October. ($1 = 1,131.8900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

