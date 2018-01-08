Samsung Elec says Q4 operating profit likely up 64 pct

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit likely rose 64 percent from a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.

Samsung said its October-December profit was likely 15.1 trillion won ($14.14 billion), compared with an average forecast of 15.9 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 17 analysts.

Revenue was estimated to have increased 24 percent to 66 trillion won, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

The South Korean company did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late January. ($1 = 1,067.7700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)