FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec says Q4 operating profit likely up 64 pct
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
财经视点
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 8, 2018 / 11:42 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

Samsung Elec says Q4 operating profit likely up 64 pct

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit likely rose 64 percent from a year earlier, falling short of market expectations.

Samsung said its October-December profit was likely 15.1 trillion won ($14.14 billion), compared with an average forecast of 15.9 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 17 analysts.

Revenue was estimated to have increased 24 percent to 66 trillion won, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.

The South Korean company did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late January. ($1 = 1,067.7700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below