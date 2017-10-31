FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Elec names 3 new business heads, JK Shin and others to step down
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 凌晨5点22分 / 1 天前

Samsung Elec names 3 new business heads, JK Shin and others to step down

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd named new heads of three businesses on Tuesday, with co-CEOs J.K. Shin and Yoon Boo-keun to step down.

It named Kim Ki-nam, president of Semiconductor Business, as the new head of the components business, Koh Dong-jin as new head of IT and Mobile Communications, and Kim Hyun-suk as new head of Consumer Electronics.

Current Chief Financial Officer Lee Sang-hoon would resign from his CFO role and had been recommended as chairman of the board, Samsung said in a statement. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below