FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 8, 2018 / 3:25 AM / in 2 days

S.Korea police names Samsung Chairman Lee as suspect for tax evasion- Yonhap

1 分钟阅读

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South Korean police named Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee as a suspect over allegations that he used bank accounts held in someone else’s name that held some 400 billion won ($368 million), Yonhap News Agency said on Thursday.

Lee was suspected of tax evasion, Yonhap added.

Samsung declined comment and police is not immediately available for comment.

Lee has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack in 2014. ($1 = 1,087.3000 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below